Knosys - Singtel signs 2-year contract extension for KIQ



Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to announce that Singtel has signed a two (2) year contract extension for the continued use of Knosys’ market leading knowledge management platform KnowledgeIQ.



The value of the contract over the two year period is expected to be $750,000. In addition, Singtel will upgrade to the latest release of KnowledgeIQ over the next six months to benefit from the new product features and capabilities.



