Media ReleasesKnosys

View All Knosys News


Knosys - Singtel signs 2-year contract extension for KIQ

02 Dec 2022 09:54 AM


Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to announce that Singtel has signed a two (2) year contract extension for the continued use of Knosys’ market leading knowledge management platform KnowledgeIQ.

The value of the contract over the two year period is expected to be $750,000. In addition, Singtel will upgrade to the latest release of KnowledgeIQ over the next six months to benefit from the new product features and capabilities.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.