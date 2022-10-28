View All Knosys News

Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key Highlights:



Record cash receipts : Q1 FY23 cash receipts hit a record high of $4.3m, up 45% on Q1 FY22. Seasonally, the first quarter has the strongest cash flow due to annual renewals across all product lines.

: Q1 FY23 cash receipts hit a record high of $4.3m, up 45% on Q1 FY22. Seasonally, the first quarter has the strongest cash flow due to annual renewals across all product lines. Increasing Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) : ARR of $9.6m as at October 2022, up 16% yearon-year.

: ARR of $9.6m as at October 2022, up 16% yearon-year. Positive quarterly cash flow : An increase in R&D costs and product manufacturing & operating costs was more than offset by record cash receipts to deliver positive operating cash flow of $1.1m.

: An increase in R&D costs and product manufacturing & operating costs was more than offset by record cash receipts to deliver positive operating cash flow of $1.1m. Major contract extension : ANZ Bank signed a 3-year contract extension for enterprise Knowledge Management solution, KnowledgeIQ, with a total contract value over $5m.

: ANZ Bank signed a 3-year contract extension for enterprise Knowledge Management solution, KnowledgeIQ, with a total contract value over $5m. Outlook for FY23: Approaching cash flow breakeven in FY23 with a solid pipeline of opportunities, continued growth in the recurring revenue base and increased operating leverage. For more information, download the attached PDF.



