Knosys - ANZ Bank signs 3-year contract extension

10 Oct 2022 11:05 AM


Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to
boost productivity, collaboration, and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to announce that ANZ Bank has signed a three (3) year contract extension for the continued
use of Knosys’ Knowledge Management solution, KnowledgeIQ. 

The value of the contract over the 3 years is expected to exceed $5 million. In addition, ANZ Bank has committed to a series of upgrades to the latest release of KnowledgeIQ to benefit from its new features.

