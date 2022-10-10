View All Knosys News

Knosys - ANZ Bank signs 3-year contract extension



Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to

boost productivity, collaboration, and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to announce that ANZ Bank has signed a three (3) year contract extension for the continued

use of Knosys’ Knowledge Management solution, KnowledgeIQ.



The value of the contract over the 3 years is expected to exceed $5 million. In addition, ANZ Bank has committed to a series of upgrades to the latest release of KnowledgeIQ to benefit from its new features.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document