View All Knosys News

Knosys - FY22 results highlights



Strong FY22 revenue growth from strategic initiatives



Key Highlights:



Sales revenue up 94% on pcp: Strong revenue growth driven by a full year contribution from GreenOrbit, a ten-month contribution from Libero and key growth initiatives.

Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) up 54% on pcp: Tracking at an ARR of $9.4m in July 2022

Investing in growth: Additional investments in sales and marketing, product development and customer support, combined with a significantly larger post-acquisition operational footprint, increased operating expenses to $12m in FY22, up from $5.3m in FY21.

Near break-even cash flow: In FY22, operating cash out flow was $220K, demonstrating that the strategic decision to invest in growth, was predominately self-funded.

Solid cash position: The cash balance of $3.1m at 30 June 2022 increased further to $5m by end July 2022.

Increased operating leverage in FY23: Knosys enters FY23 with industry trends driving a healthy pipeline of opportunities for its portfolio of solutions. Earnings and operating cash flow are expected to improve in FY23 as revenues increase faster than operating expenditure.

For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document