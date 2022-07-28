View All Knosys News

Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key Highlights:



-- Cash receipts growth >100% in FY22: Q4 customer receipts of $2.6m, up 82% on Q4 FY21 and FY22 customer receipts of $9.4m, up 104% on FY21, reflecting both acquisition and organic growth.

-- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of $9.4m: tracking at an $9.4m ARR run in July 2022, 54% up on $6.1m ARR run rate in July 2021.

-- Positive quarterly cash flow: Q4 FY22 net operating cash inflow of $385K, which includes annual payment from a major customer of $1m.

-- Global trends driving pipeline growth: Knosys entering FY23 with Industry trends driving a healthy pipeline of opportunities for its portfolio of solutions.

-- Self-funded investment in growth: In FY22, Knosys invested in growth through an increase in sales & marketing spend, accelerated product development and expanded operations including global presence in the US and Europe.

-- Approaching cash flow breakeven: The FY22 net operating cash outflow of $189K is expected to improve in FY23 through increased operating leverage as revenues increase faster than operating expenditure and investment in growth. FY23 will see the full contribution from the Libero acquisition.

-- Solid cash position: The cash balance of $3.1m at 30 June 2022 has increased further to $4.6m at 27 July 2022.



Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to provide its June 2022 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business outlook.



