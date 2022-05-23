Media ReleasesKnosys

Knosys announces new contract with Healthdirect Australia

23 May 2022 08:41 AM


Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), is pleased to announce that Healthdirect Australia has signed a two (2) plus two (2) year contract for Knosys’ market leading Knowledge Management platform, KnowledgeIQ. The value of the contract over the extended 4-year period is expected to exceed $650,000, with licence fee revenue expected to commence in the Sept’22 quarter after an implementation project period of approximately 3 months.

Healthdirect Australia is the national provider of telehealth services for the governments of Australia, delivering multiple helplines, the National Health Services Directory, digital health tools and websites. Healthdirect Australia is jointly funded by the Australian Government and the states and territories (except Queensland).  

