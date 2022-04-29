View All Knosys News

Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key Highlights:



* Growth focus: continued focus on enhanced growth strategy with increased sales & marketing spend, accelerated product development and expanded local and global operations

* ARR of $8.9m: Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) tracking at an $8.9m run rate.

* Cash receipts up 390% on pcp: Q3 receipts from customers of $2.0m, up 390% from $0.4m on pcp, reflecting both organic and acquisition growth.

* Major contract extension: Optus signed a two-year contract extension valued at $2.075m.

* Strong tender pipeline: Tendering activity remained strong in Q3 across Knowledge Management and Library Management solutions.

* Solid cash position: The cash balance at 31 March 2022 was $2.8m, with expected boost in cash receipts in Q4 from R&D claim and annual subscription payments. Knosys remains fully funded to execute on its growth strategy.



Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to provide its March 2022 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business.



