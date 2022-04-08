Media ReleasesKnosys

Optus signs 2-year contract extension with Knosys

08 Apr 2022 10:37 AM


Knosys Limited (ASX: KNO), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company, is pleased to announce that Optus has signed a two (2) year contract extension for the continued use of Knosys’ market leading knowledge management platform KnowledgeIQ. The value of the contract over the entire period is expected to be $2.075 million.

Optus continues to demonstrate a desire to support innovative Australian technology businesses like Knosys through this ongoing business relationship. In addition to extending the Knosys contract, Optus will upgrade its system to the latest release of KnowledgeIQ during the next six months in order to benefit from its new features. 

