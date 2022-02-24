View All Knosys News

Knosys - Highlights for half year ending 31 December 2021



-- ARR of $8.9m: Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) is now tracking at an $8.9m run rate

-- Licence, subscription and support revenues up 156% : License, subscription and support fee revenue was $3.8m in 1H FY22, up 156% from $1.5m in 1H FY21.

-- Revenue growth through acquisitions: In 1H FY21, Knosys received a full contribution from the GreenOrbit acquisition (March 2021) and a four-month contribution from the Libero acquisition (August 2021). Both acquisitions continue to track ahead of initial expectations.

-- KM business growth: New customer wins in Knowledge Management (KM) and expansion from existing customers increased ARR run rate by over $230K. Tendering activity continues to be strong.

-- Positive operating cash flow: Operating cash flow of $150K in 1H FY22, was down from $864K in 1H FY21, due to increased sales & marketing spend and expanded operations. The cash balance as at 31 December 2021 was $3.6m.

-- Complementary acquisitions: Continuing investigation of acquisition targets that enhance the SaaS solution portfolio, helping businesses manage information and knowledge.



Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to report on its first half FY2022 financial results for the period ending 31 December 2021.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document