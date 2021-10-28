View All Knosys News

Knosys - Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report



Key Highlights:



• Positive operating cash flow: Q1 receipts from customers of $2.9m, up 42% from $2.1m on pcp, primarily due to the contribution from GreenOrbit, acquired in March 2021. Cash inflow is normally higher in Q1 due to the timing of annual renewals.

• Building global scale: The Libero acquisition was completed on 31 August 2021, which represents the third pillar of the Company’s multi-SaaS offering. The Company is currently tracking at an Annualised Recurring Revenue (ARR) of over $8.3m.

• Organic growth: Three pilot projects in Knowledge Management were completed in Q1 with further market updates expected in Q2. Annual renewals in GreenOrbit are strong, with an uplift in annual subscription rates and minimal churn.

• Solid cash position: The cash balance at 30 September was $5.3m, which reflected $2m of iinvesting cash outflows relating to the Libero acquisition.

• Investing for growth: The investment in sales and marketing increased in Q4 FY21 into Q1 FY22 to accelerate customer acquisition and revenue growth.

• Continue to assess complementary acquisitions: Supporting our market positioning as a SaaS solution provider helping businesses manage information and knowledge.



Knosys Limited (ASX:KNO) (“Knosys” or the “Company”), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company offering a range of software solutions designed to boost productivity, collaboration and connectivity in the digital workplace, is pleased to provide its September 2021 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business.



September 2021 Quarter



In the September 2021 quarter, Knosys received $2.9m in cash receipts from customers, up 42% on the $2.1m received in the September 2020 quarter, principally due to the addition of the GreenOrbit business. Group cash inflows are typically higher in Q1 with a higher proportion of annual subscriptions occurring at the commencement of the financial year, increasing the level of collections relative to other financial quarters.



Knosys generated positive operating cash flow of $897K in the September 2021 quarter. Staff costs increased to $1.4m in the September 2021 quarter, reflecting the increased employee base.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document