Knosys - June 2021 Quarterly Activity Report and Appendix 4C



Key Highlights:



• Positive FY21 Operating Cashflow and strong full year metrics: FY21 net operating cash inflows of $0.6m and FY21 customer receipts of $4.6m. As at 30 June 2021, Knosys had 260 Customers, 50 staff and July ARR of $6.1m (pre LIBERO acquisition).



• Strong underlying organic growth: Over $2.5m in enterprise contracts renewed and five new mid-market customers signed in the quarter in the US and Australia.



