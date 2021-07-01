View All Knosys News

Knosys to acquire LIBERO



Key Highlights

• Global revenue footprint: LIBERO has 116 clients located across 8 countries, predominantly Australia and Germany/EU

• Cash & scrip acquisition: Knosys to pay Vendors (defined below) a $5m purchase price comprising $4m cash and $1m in Knosys shares

• Self-Funded: Knosys will use existing cash resources to fund the transaction

• Attractive acquisition multiple: Total implied purchase price equates to an annualised recurring revenue (“ARR”) multiple of around 2.3 times

• Earnings Accretive: LIBERO is profitable, provides expanded business development opportunities and is expected to contribute to group revenue growth and earnings

• Multi-SaaS offering: Expanding Knosys’ diversified Software as a Service (“SaaS”) product offering to complement its Knowledge Management and Intranet solutions, under a shared services model



