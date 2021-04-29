View All Knosys News

Knosys - Appendix 4C - quarterly



Current highlights



• Completed GreenOrbit acquisition: Knosys will receive a 3-month revenue contribution from the GreenOrbit entity in FY21.

• Positive momentum in sales and pipeline activity: A strong quarter of contract extensions, new customers, cross-selling and up-selling, validating current group ARR of $5.8m.

• Strong cash position: Cash balance of $6.5m at end of quarter, including $1.5m of cash acquired with the GreenOrbit business.

• Updated guidance for FY21: Knosys is expecting consolidated FY21 income to be in the range of $5.0-$5.3m in FY21 for the newly combined entities.



Knosys (ASX: KNO), a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) information technology company providing Knowledge Management and Employee Experience solutions, is pleased to provide its March 2021 quarterly activity report and update on the Company’s operations and business.



