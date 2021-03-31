View All Knosys News

Knosys Completes Acquisition of GreenOrbit



Knosys (ASX: KNO) is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of GreenOrbit Pty Ltd, a leading SaaS Intelligent Intranet software provider.



As announced to ASX on 15 December 2020, Knosys executed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire all the issued shares in GreenOrbit Pty Ltd (“GO”). Completion of the acquisition follows the satisfaction or waiver of conditions precedent and other completion requirements, including the approval by Knosys shareholders on 27 January 2021 of the issue of 36,978,000 fully paid ordinary shares to the vendor on completion. These shares have now been issued to the vendor effective 30 March 2021 and are subject to a 12-month voluntary escrow period from the date of issue. The vendor is now the largest shareholder in Knosys, holding approximately 19.9% of Knosys shares on issue.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document