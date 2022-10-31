Kingston Resources - Quarterly Activities Report

Mineral Hill Gold & Copper Mine, NSW
-- Record quarterly production at Mineral Hill of 3,359oz gold and 1,708oz silver
-- Resource extension drilling delivers outstanding results across three locations:
---- 12m @ 3.68 g/t Au, 9g/t Ag from 14m (Pearse North)
---- 39m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.7% Pb, 0.8% Zn, 0.93g/t Au, 12g/t Ag from 161m (SOZ)
---- 77m @ 0.93% Cu, and 0.16g/t Au from 7m (Jack’s Hut)
-- Resource updates for Pearse open pits and SOZ underground expected this quarter
-- Feasibility work programs are well progressed for processing plant refurbishment to produce copper concentrate and commencement of mining from Pearse pits and SOZ underground
Misima Gold Project, PNG
-- Independent studies for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) largely complete, with work advancing on finalising the full ESIA report for submission.
-- Studies required for the Mining Licence (ML) Application nearing completion.
-- Strategic review to maximise shareholder value of Kingston’s 100% interest in Misima
Corporate
-- $10m debt facility with Pure Asset Management, first $5m tranche drawn in July
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document