View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Record Gold Production at Mineral Hill



Production from the gold tailings operation has delivered sequential monthly gold production records in July (1138 ounces) and August (1203 ounces).

The TSF JORC Resource continues to reconcile well with positive variances on both tonnes and grade.

The average All in Sustaining Cost (AISC) for July and August was A$2058/oz.

Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report that gold production at the Mineral Hill Mine (Mineral Hill), in NSW, has increased significantly in the first two months of the September quarter. The ramp-up of gold production from the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) processing operation has delivered a monthly gold production record in the month of July, which was subsequently exceeded in August to deliver a further production record.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document