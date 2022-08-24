View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - New copper-gold opportunity at Mineral Hill



Diamond drilling delivers near surface, high grade copper-gold intercepts, within a 2.2km mineralised trend



-- Assays received for initial drilling program at Jack’s Hut, comprising of two diamond and three Reverse Circulation (RC) holes.

-- Best intercepts include:

---- 77m @ 0.93% Cu, and 0.16g/t Au from 7m, including:

------ 7.4m @ 5.7% Cu, 0.40g/t Au from 16.4m

------ 9.3m @ 1.3% Cu, 0.39g/t Au, from 43.7m

---- 27m @ 1.02% Cu, 0.18g/t Au from 14m, including:

------ 4.2m @ 4.5% Cu, 0.41g/t Au from 21.8m

-- Drilling validates the exploration potential of the 2.2km long base metal and gold mineralised trend at Jack’s Hut.

-- Jack’s Hut represents a prospective low cost, near-term copper gold production opportunity outside the existing Mineral Hill Resource base, with potential to be incorporated into or extend the 5yr mine plan that is being developed for Mineral Hill.

-- Work is now underway to advance exploration targets with a view to potentially establishing a JORC Resource at Jack’s Hut



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report high grade coppergold assay results from the maiden Jack’s Hut drilling program at Mineral Hill. Five drill holes were designed to test the exploration potential within a dilation zone along the Jack’s Hut trend.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



