Kingston Resources - Drilling extends mineralised zones at SOZ



-- Drilling at Southern Ore Zone (SOZ), Mineral Hill, intersects base metal and gold mineralisation up-dip and along strike from historic underground development

-- Best new intercepts include:

---- 39m @ 1.1% Cu, 0.7% Pb, 0.8% Zn, 0.93g/t Au, 12g/t Ag from 161m, in DDH011

---- 9.8m @ 4.22g/t Au, 0.7% Cu, 3.2% Pb, 3.2% Zn, 30g/t Ag from 165.5m in DDH012

---- 8.5m @ 0.4% Cu, 4.2% Pb, 4.2% Zn, 1.23g/t Au, 28g/t Ag from 232m in DDH009

---- 7.0m @ 0.7% Cu, 2.9% Pb, 2.6% Zn, 1.31g/t Au, 26g/t Ag from 154m in DDH008

---- 8.1m @ 0.9% Cu, 8.3% Pb, 3.3% Zn, 0.97g/t Au, 60g/t Ag from 157.9m in DDH007

-- Drilling targeted the upper A lode in SOZ for input into an updated Resource model in 2022

-- Latest results follow initial high-grade results previously reported, with best intercept:

---- 19m @ 1.15% Cu, 5.5% Pb, 5.5% Zn, 0.4g/t Au, 44g/t Ag from 150m in DDH006 including:

------ 10m @ 2.12% Cu, 10.3% Pb, 10.4% Zn, 0.5g/t Au, 81g/t Ag from 150m



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report that assay results from the first round of diamond drilling at the SOZ underground have delivered outstanding high grade base metal and gold results. Drilling transitioned to SOZ following completion of the drill program at Pearse North. The eight-hole program at SOZ has been designed to test and extend the spatial location and tenor of mineralisation, and the geological interpretation within the upper portions of SOZ A-Lode (Figure 1 & 5).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



