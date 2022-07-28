Kingston Resources - Further shallow high grade drilling results at Pearse North

-- Pearse North drilling program now complete, with assay results received from five diamond and 17 reverse circulation drill holes.
-- Results confirm the presence of significant shallow high grade gold mineralisation as well as additional gold and silver mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve pit shell.
-- Best newly reported intercepts include:
---- 12m @ 3.68g/t Au, 9g/t Ag from 14m from DDH002 including
------ 7m @ 5.69g/t Au, 13g/t Ag from 15m
---- 17m @ 2.7g/t Au, 11g/t Ag from 15m from RC hole 013 including
------ 11m @ 4.0g/t Au, 15g/t Ag from 20m
---- 8m @ 5.6g/t Au, 66g/t Ag from 120m from RC hole 008 including:
------ 3m @ 14.2g/t Au, 177g/t Ag from 125m
-- This follows excellent results from the previously reported diamond holes at Pearse North, which included best intercepts of:
---- 39m @ 4.2g/t Au and 37g/t Ag from 37m from DDH hole 001, including:
------ 3m @ 26.7g/t Au, 27g/t Ag from 38m
---- 10m @ 6.0g/t Au and 33g/t Ag from 72m from DDH hole 003
---- 3m @ 5.5g/t Au and 55g/t Ag from 55m from DDH hole 004
---- 4.3m @ 2.4g/t Au and 16g/t Ag from 142m from DDH hole 005
-- Drilling results and a revised geological model at Pearse North will provide key data to update the Mineral Resource Estimate in August 2022.
-- Diamond drilling at SOZ, Jacks Hut and Missing Link is also now complete, with final assay results expected shortly.
Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report final results from the Phase 1 diamond and reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at the Pearse North deposit at the Mineral Hill Mine, located in NSW.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document