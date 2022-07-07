Media ReleasesKingston Resources

Kingston Resources - Mineral Hill work programs underway for mining restart

07 Jul 2022 09:23 AM


* Kingston strategy to develop and expand production at Mineral Hill is now fully underway
* Well advanced on growing the resource base to fill an initial five-year mine plan delivering gold and copper production
* Resource updates for Pearse North, Pearse South, and SOZ expected through Q3 2022
* Mine planning underway at Pearse open pits and SOZ underground
* Approvals in place for mining restart
* $10m funding secured to undertake work programs towards plant refurbishment and mining restart, with $5m available immediately and a further $5m available upon reaching progress milestones (see separate ASX announcement today). 

Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on re-establishing and expanding mine production at the Mineral Hill Gold & Copper Mine in Cobar, NSW.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

