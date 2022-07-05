View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Misima Gold Project strategic review underway



* The Kingston Board has commenced a strategic review of the Company’s interest in the Misima Gold Project

* ICA Partners appointed to support strategic review process



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce that following the recent conclusion of the Misima Gold Project Definitive Feasibility Study the Kingston Board has commenced a strategic review of the Company’s interest in the Project.



The review will assess all options to maximise shareholder value of Kingston’s 100% interest in the Misima Gold Project. It will be conducted in parallel with ongoing Mining License and Environmental and Social Impact Assessment work programs which are expected to be concluded in the September quarter.



Kingston has appointed ICA Partners to support the strategic review process. ICA is specialist mining advisor with wide-ranging transactional experience gained over many years in many commodities and jurisdictions. It maintains widespread relationships across global corporate and capital markets.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document