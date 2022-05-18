Media ReleasesKingston Resources

View All Kingston Resources News


Kingston Resources - Outstanding Drilling Results at SOZ Underground

18 May 2022 08:41 AM


* First hole from diamond drilling at the SOZ underground deposit has intersected extensive base metal sulphides from 150.5m to 199.7m down hole.
* Best intercept includes:
-- 19m @ 1.15% Cu, 5.5% Zn, 5.5% Pb, 0.4g/t Au and 44g/t Ag from 150m, including:
---- 10m @ 2.12% Cu, 10.4% Zn, 10.3% Pb, 0.5g/t Au, and 81g/t Ag from 150m
* Drilling forms part of an eight-hole program targeting the upper A lode within SOZ for input into an updated Resource model in 2022.
* Initial holes drilled confirm the location and tenor of high-grade sulphides relative to the surrounding drillholes and the geology model.
* Further SOZ assay results are expected to be received in the coming weeks, alongside remaining results from Pearse North drilling. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.