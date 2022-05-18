View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Outstanding Drilling Results at SOZ Underground



* First hole from diamond drilling at the SOZ underground deposit has intersected extensive base metal sulphides from 150.5m to 199.7m down hole.

* Best intercept includes:

-- 19m @ 1.15% Cu, 5.5% Zn, 5.5% Pb, 0.4g/t Au and 44g/t Ag from 150m, including:

---- 10m @ 2.12% Cu, 10.4% Zn, 10.3% Pb, 0.5g/t Au, and 81g/t Ag from 150m

* Drilling forms part of an eight-hole program targeting the upper A lode within SOZ for input into an updated Resource model in 2022.

* Initial holes drilled confirm the location and tenor of high-grade sulphides relative to the surrounding drillholes and the geology model.

* Further SOZ assay results are expected to be received in the coming weeks, alongside remaining results from Pearse North drilling.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



