Kingston Resources - Quarterly Activities Report



Mineral Hill Mine, NSW



* Acquisition of the Mineral Hill Mine (Cobar, NSW) completed on 17 January 2022.

* Gold and silver production for the quarter totalled 1,757koz Au and 3,378koz Ag.

* Tonnes processed for the quarter totalled 159,205kt, with throughput at or above nameplate in March.

* Recoveries continued to ramp up through the quarter, reaching 87% of target levels in March.

* Exploration and development program is underway to establish mine production following completion of the tailings processing operation.

* Drilling through the quarter targeted the Pearse North and SOZ deposits, with first results from Pearse North being reported in April, delivering high-grade gold intercepts including:

-- 39m @ 4.19g/t Au and 37g/t Ag from 37m



Misima Gold Project, PNG



* Major DFS engineering packages, test work and mine design finalised during the quarter, with final project estimating, execution planning and financial modelling nearing completion.

* Updated Misima Ore Reserve estimate finalised and released in conjunction with the completion of the DFS.

* Independent studies for the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) largely complete, with work advancing on finalising the full ESIA report for submission.

* Studies required for the Mining Licence (ML) Application are also nearing completion, with submission anticipated alongside the ESIA.



Corporate



* Quarter-end cash balance of $10.8 million.

* During the quarter, Kingston replaced the Mineral Hill environmental bond ($3.5 million) and paid the cash consideration for Mineral Hill ($1.4 million).

* Exploration and development expenditure for the quarter totalled $3.5m.



