View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Multiple New Priority Targets Identified at Mineral Hill



* Exciting new targets identified within and close to the Mineral Hill Mining Lease (ML) package.

* None of the exploration targets have previously been drill-tested.

* The Induced Polarisation (IP) targets correlate closely to the geophysical signature of existing mineralisation and mined orebodies, increasing confidence in the quality of these greenfield targets.

* The new IP model confirms the geophysical fingerprint of existing Mineral Hill deposits, highlighting potential for new near-mine discoveries and extensions to mineralised structures.

* A total of 10 targets have been identified by this initial work package, with exploration planning well advanced to test the targets.

* Ongoing review of geophysical data over EL1999 and EL8334 scheduled for Q3 2022.



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has identified at least 10 new high-priority exploration targets at its Mineral Hill Mine, located 60km from Condobolin in Cobar, NSW, highlighting the strong growth outlook for the recently acquired project.



The targets, which are located in and around the existing Mining Licences and surrounding EL 1999 (see Figure 1), were identified following a recent geophysical interpretation of updated Induced Polarisation (IP) modelling for the Mineral Hill Project.



In February, shortly after completing the acquisition of Mineral Hill, Kingston engaged Montana GIS Pty Ltd to review currently available geophysical datasets – including both recent and historical datasets and reviews for the Mineral Hill ML and Exploration Licence (EL) package – as key inputs to target generation. While assessing historical geophysical data and legacy annual exploration reports, a total of 32 traverse lines of IP were identified that were collected by Cyprus dating back to 1969-1970, but were never processed or used for target generation.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document