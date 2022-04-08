View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Outstanding High-Grade Gold Hits at Pearse North



* Significant high-grade gold results received for the first diamond drill-hole at the Pearse North deposit at the Mineral Hill Mine, NSW:

-- 39m @ 4.2g/t Au and 37g/t Ag from 37m, including:

---- 3m @ 26.67g/t Au, 27g/t Ag from 38m

* Current drilling confirms the presence of significant gold mineralisation outside the current Ore Reserve pit shell, which was set at a US$1,300/oz gold price.

* Drilling designed to confirm geological modelling at Pearse North and to provide key data to update the Mineral Resource Estimate expected in Q3 2022.

* Results for the remainder of the diamond drilling at Pearse North expected in May.

* Extensional Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling at Pearse North now underway.

* Diamond drilling at the SOZ underground deposit is also currently underway, with results expected in May.



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to report highly encouraging results from the first diamond drill-hole completed at the Pearse North deposit, at the recently acquired Mineral Hill Mine, located approximately 60km from Condobolin in the Cobar region of NSW.



Initial results from the drilling confirm the high-grade tenor of the Pearse North deposit and also indicate that there is significant gold mineralisation outside of the existing Ore Reserve pit shell, which was determined using a US$1300/oz gold price. Significant gold intercepts from the hole include...



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document