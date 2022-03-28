View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Mineral Hill Production Update



* Following the completion of the Mineral Hill Mine acquisition on 17 January 2022, the Mineral Hill team has delivered a successful ramp-up of production from the gold tailings operation.

* Mining and processing rates have increased to 700,000 tonnes per annum.

* The Resource in the Tailings Storage Facility (TSF) is reconciling well with positive variances on both tonnes and grade

* For the month of March to date, gold recoveries are at 87% of target, and are expected to continue to improve over the next quarter as production progresses deeper into the TSF.

* The TSF Project is on track to deliver positive cash-flow for March.

* Initial results from the ongoing Mineral Hill exploration program expected to be reported shortly.



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to advise that the ramp-up of production from the gold tailings operation at the Mineral Hill Mine (Mineral Hill), located approximately 60km from Condobolin in NSW, is progressing well following completion of the acquisition in January.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



