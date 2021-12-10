View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - Sale of Livingstone Gold Project complete



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 75% interest in the Livingstone Gold Project (Livingstone) to Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) as announced on 25 October 2021. The upfront consideration of $2.5 million in cash and $1 million in Metal Bank shares with attaching options has been paid today.



In addition to the upfront consideration, Kingston is entitled to received further milestone payments comprising:



• $1.5 million cash payment upon the identification of a 100koz gold equivalent JORC Resource or 12 months post-completion, whichever is sooner;

• $1.0 million cash payment upon the identification of a 250koz gold equivalent JORC Resource; and

• $4.0 million cash payment upon the identification of a 500koz gold equivalent JORC Resource.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



