Media ReleasesKingston Resources

View All Kingston Resources News


Kingston Resources - Sale of Livingstone Gold Project complete

10 Dec 2021 09:33 AM


Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the divestment of its 75% interest in the Livingstone Gold Project (Livingstone) to Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) as announced on 25 October 2021. The upfront consideration of $2.5 million in cash and $1 million in Metal Bank shares with attaching options has been paid today.

In addition to the upfront consideration, Kingston is entitled to received further milestone payments comprising:

• $1.5 million cash payment upon the identification of a 100koz gold equivalent JORC Resource or 12 months post-completion, whichever is sooner;
• $1.0 million cash payment upon the identification of a 250koz gold equivalent JORC Resource; and
• $4.0 million cash payment upon the identification of a 500koz gold equivalent JORC Resource.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.