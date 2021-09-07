View All Kingston Resources News

Kingston Resources - New gold targets identified at Livingstone Gold Project



Regional analysis and high-grade rock chips of up to 11.4g/t Au confirm multiple exciting new targets within a new Mineral Systems Model



• Project-wide review shows existing gold deposits are likely part of a larger mineral system

• Spatial data compilation and interpretation generates a new geological model and multiple new targets across the tenements requiring follow-up.

• Rock chip samples return high gold grades at surface:

• 11.40g/t Au; 3.70g/t Au; 5.55g/t Au; 3.54g/t Au; 4.05g/t Au; 5.18g/t Au

• Kingston secures WA Government funding to drill prospective southern contact targets.



Kingston Resources Limited (ASX: KSN) (Kingston or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has identified a number of compelling new highly prospective gold targets at its Livingstone Gold Project in Western Australia.



This follows the completion of a project-wide geological study of its tenement package that integrates all historical data, as well as new information gained during Kingston’s tenure.



