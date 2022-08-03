View All Kazia Therapeutics News

Kazia: AGILE hurdle missed but significant value remains



Corporate Connect analyst Marc Sinatra has today released an updated research report for ASX-listed biotech company Kazia Therapeutics (ASX: KZA), now available for download via the KZA company page.



Kazia Therapeutics Limited (ASX: KZA, NASDAQ: KZIA) is an innovative oncology-focused biotechnology company, based in Sydney, Australia. Our pipeline includes two clinical-stage drug development candidates, and we are working to develop therapies across a range of oncology indications.



Our lead program is paxalisib (formerly GDC-0084), a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma, the most common and most aggressive form of primary brain cancer in adults. Licensed from Genentech in late 2016, paxalisib entered a phase II clinical trial in 2018. Interim data was reported in April 2020, and further data is expected in 2H 2020.



For more information, download the research from the Corporate Connect website.

