Integrated Payment Technologies, Chief Executive Officer Video Interview



Dean Martin, the Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Payment Technologies Limited (ASX: IP1) (InPayTech) speaks with the Financial News Network about InPayTech’s products, ClickSuper and PayVu.



https://www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/MediaCenter/MediaCenterMobile.aspx?Site=FNN1721



