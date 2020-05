View All Ingenia Communities Group News

Ingenia successfully completes institutional placement

Highlights

• Strong investor demand from existing and new domestic and offshore investors

• Capital raised to provide funding flexibility to grow the Group’s asset base as

opportunities emerge to acquire tightly held, quality assets

• Security Purchase Plan to raise up to further $25.0 million –information to be despatched on 6 May 2020



For more information, please download the attached PDF

Download this document