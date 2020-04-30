View All Ingenia Communities Group News

Ingenia equity raise to deliver growth and sector leadership



Ingenia Communities Group (ASX:INA) (Ingenia or the Group) today announced an institutional placement (the Placement) to raise $150.0 million and a Security Purchase Plan (the SPP) to raise up to a further $25.0 million (together, the Equity Raising). The Placement comprises a fully underwritten placement to raise $135.0 million, and a conditional placement of $15.0 million to Sun Communities which is subject to ASX granting a waiver of ASX Listing Rule 10.11 to enable Sun Communities to participate(4). Ingenia currently anticipates that ASX will make its decision in relation to the waiver by Friday 1 May 2020.



For further information, please download the attached PDF. Download this document