Ingenia Communities Group, Trading Halt



Ingenia Communities Group (the “Group”) (ASX: INA), requests a trading halt to be applied with effect from the commencement of trading on Thursday 30 April 2020, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1. The trading halt is requested in connection with a potential capital raising, including placement and share purchase plan offer by the Group.



