Ingenia trading and guidance update



Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) provides the following update to the Group’s tradingactivity and FY20 guidance, in light of the uncertain environment and potential extendedduration of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The safety and wellbeing of our staff, residents and guests remains our highest priority andto date we have no recorded cases of COVID-19 within our communities or offices. Allcommunities remain open, with extensive protocols in place, including closing or restrictingaccess to community facilities.



