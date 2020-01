View All Ingenia Communities Group News

Ingenia Communities Group - Update on bush fire activity and FY20 guidance



Ingenia Communities Group (ASX: INA) provides the following update on the Group’s communities located on the NSW South Coast, and the impact of recent bush fire activity. None of the Group’s tourism parks or those owned by Ingenia’s managed funds have suffered substantial fire damage, however two resident owned homes were lost at Ingenia Lifestyle Lake Conjola.



