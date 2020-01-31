Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report Quarter ended 31 December 2019

Key Highlights:
• Imugene completes oversubscribed placement of $24.6 million to fund clinical programs on 02- December, 2019
• Professor Yuman Fong appointed Chairman of the Oncolytic Virotherapy Scientific Advisory Board along with Dr. Rebecca Auer and Dr. Prasad Adusumilli.
• Completion of Extraordinary General Meeting held on 18-November, 2019 for the acquisition of the oncolytic virus platform developed at the prestigious City of Hope Cancer Research and Treatment Centre in Los Angeles, California.
• Three presentations on Imugene’s B-cell immunotherapy programs (HER-Vaxx, B-Vaxx and PD1-Vaxx) presented at the Annual ESMO Congress in Barcelona , Spain on 1 October 2019.
• Presentation on HER-Vaxx at the European Society for Medical Oncology World Congress Asia in November 2019 in Singapore.
• GMP manufacture of two oncolytic virus constructs (CheckVacc and Vaxinia) completed for Phase I clinical trials scheduled to commence in 2020.
