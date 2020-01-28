View All Imugene Limited News

Imugene PD1-Vaxx Immunotherapy Update



Sydney, Australia, 28 January 2020: Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) a clinical stage immuno-oncology company today announces a clinical development update on its PD1-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy. PD1- Vaxx will be trialled in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common type of lung cancer, accounting for around 80% of cases. The study is planned to commence in 2020 and is to be conducted at up to 6 sites in North America and Australia under a U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) Investigational New Drug (IND) application.



Highlights:

• GMP manufacturing including sterile fill and finish complete

• All preclinical toxicology studies complete allowing confirmation of clinical dose levels

• Toxicology studies confirm PD1-Vaxx generates high levels of antibodies



For further information, please download the attached PDF



Download this document