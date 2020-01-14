View All Imugene Limited News

Imugene HER-Vaxx Immunotherapy Patent Granted in United States



Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU) a clinical stage immuno-oncology company today announced it has received a Notice of Grant from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for Patent Application 15/316868 (granted patent no. 10,532,090) which protects its HER-Vaxx cancer immunotherapy, currently in Phase II development for HER-2+ gastric cancer.



The patent titled “A vaccine composition and uses thereof’ protects the method of composition and method of use of Imugene’s HER-Vaxx for the generation of a therapeutic antibody response against HER-2/neu.



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF.



Download this document