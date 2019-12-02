View All Imugene Limited News

Imugene (ASX:IMU) share placement to raise $24.6 million

Key points:



- Oversubscribed placement commitments to sophisticated and professional investors to raise $24.6 million

- Capital raising fully funds the Company’s clinical programs including the two oncolytic virotherapy candidates and B-cell immunotherapy candidates through key value inflection points

- Both platforms now fully funded through to meaningful proof of concept for corporate partnering discussions



SYDNEY 02 December 2019: The Board of Imugene Limited (ASX:IMU), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company is pleased to announce they have received firm commitments for a capital raising by way of the placement of up to 683 million ordinary shares (with 1 new option for every 3 new shares issued with an exercise price of $0.054 per new option exercisable on or before 30 November 2022) to professional and sophisticated investors and directors of the Company to raise up to $24.6 million (Placement). New shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with existing Imugene shares. The placement was well supported by existing investors and new sophisticated and institutional investors.