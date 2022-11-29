Media ReleasesImpediMed

ImpediMed Announces Appointment of Managing Director and CEO

29 Nov 2022 10:34 AM


ImpediMed Limited (“ImpediMed” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Valencia as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of the Company, effective 1 December 2022.

Mr Valencia brings 30 years of leadership in the healthcare and technology industry sectors. He has focused on building cohesive management teams to implement change in the delivery of services to a broad customer base in the areas of connectivity of medical monitoring devices and solutions to improve electronic health record applications via digital health and cloud-based SaaS platforms.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

