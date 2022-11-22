View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed announces management reorganisation



Key Takeaways



Management reorganisation, resulting in CEO direct reports consolidated down to four key management roles

Expanded role for Dr Thomas Schenk as Chief Medical Officer

Shashi Tripathi appointed as the Chief Operating Officer

Mike Bassett appointed as the Chief Commercial Officer

Reduction of ongoing costs, in line with commitments made at Q1FY23 Appendix 4C ASX Announcement

Business remains on track for breakeven with current capital

Expectations regarding Private Pay reimbursement and NCCN Guidelines® submission timing remain unchanged

New CEO process at advanced stage

ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD), today announced a reorganisation to better align management and the organisational structure within the commercial goals of the Company. The functional reorganisation results in very clear accountability and strategic alignment to drive key initiatives such as reimbursement and revenue enhancement. As a part of the reorganisation, a number of people have left the organisation, but employees in key focus areas were largely unaffected. Those team members affected will be supported with access to career assistance and job placement support. The streamlined reporting structure also results in a reduction in costs, bringing the net operating cash outflow to below A$3 million per quarter.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document