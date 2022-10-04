View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed - New Corporate Oncology Account with GenesisCare



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce the signing of a Global Strategic Commercial Partnership and pilot program with GenesisCare. The pilot program will consist of an initial roll out of five (5) SOZO units to establish lymphoedema screening services for breast cancer patients in centres across the United States. These units are scheduled to be installed over the coming quarter. Upon successful completion of the pilot program, GenesisCare will evaluate a staged expansion to additional sites in the United States and globally.



GenesisCare is a global care leader with more than 6,000 highly trained healthcare professionals employed at more than 300 locations across four countries. They are the one of largest providers of cancer care in USA, Australia, Spain, and the UK. In the US, GenesisCare operates radiation oncology treatment centres and integrated medical offices, including 120 radiation oncology centres. Additionally, GenesisCare operates a further 40 centres in Australia, 17 in Spain, and 14 in the UK.



