ImpediMed - 2022 Annual Report & Annual General Meeting Date

29 Aug 2022 08:21 AM


ImpediMed Limited (ASX: IPD, ImpediMed or Company) is pleased to release its Annual Report for the year ended 30 June 2022.

ImpediMed advises that its 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on Wednesday 26 October 2022 commencing at 9.00am AEDT. Further details will be provided in the Notice of Meeting which will be released to the ASX in September 2022. When released, the notice of meeting will also be available on ImpediMed’s website at https://www.impedimed.com/about/investors/.

ImpediMed further advises that nominations from persons seeking to be considered for election as a director of the Company are required to be received at the registered office of the Company by 5.00pm (AEST) on 7 September 2022.

