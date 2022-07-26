View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed CEO Announces Departure



ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) (ImpediMed, Company) announced today that Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Richard Carreon would be stepping down from the Company effective close of business 26 July 2022 Carlsbad, California.



Mr. Carreon has led ImpediMed over the past ten years through the research and development process and achieving commercialisation of the SOZO® Digital Health Platform. Much of the commercial success is based on the largest ever clinical trial conducted in the lymphoedema space, which Mr. Carreon oversaw. The outcome of the PREVENT trial demonstrated that intervention in patients with early detection of cancer-related lymphoedema using ImpediMed’s L-Dex® technology resulted in a lower rate of progression to chronic disease than patients with early detection from volume measurements using a tape measure, a result that is statistically significant. This level I evidence is key to reimbursement and establishing L-Dex as the standard of care.



