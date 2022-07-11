View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed - Lymphoedema Risk Factors Paper Published



ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) (ImpediMed) is pleased to announce the publication of a paper on the risk factors for breast cancer related lymphoedema. The paper was published in Cancer, an international, interdisciplinary journal of the American Cancer Society, which publishes high-impact, peer-reviewed original articles and solicited content on the latest clinical research findings.



Key findings included:



-- The publication supports the use of a prospective surveillance model of care and identifies patients who may benefit from more frequent follow-up.

-- The paper supported previous studies in identifying patients at higher risk to progress to clinical breast cancer-related lymphoedema (BCRL). These included patients receiving axillary lymph node dissection (ALND), taxane-based chemotherapy, regional nodal irradiation (RNI), or those with a body mass index >30.

-- Additionally, the authors found that residing in a rural location increased risk, whereas air travel did not increase risk.



The journal also commissioned an editorial which has been published in conjunction with the manuscript.



Salient points included:



-- The authors are completely independent and represent some very prestigious institutions, including Harvard Medical School, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center and University of Rochester Medical Center.

-- They commented that the work “contributes greatly to the body of BCRL literature because it describes individual patient risk factors for BCRL development in an international, prospective cohort”.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document