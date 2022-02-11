View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed Announces End Stage Renal Disease Trial Agreement



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with balboa RESEARCH SMO+ (“Balboa”) and Frenova Renal Research, a Fresenius Medical Care Company, to conduct an initial Observational Trial. The Company is also very pleased to announce that Dr Mark Boiskin and Dr Dylan Steer have agreed to serve as Principal Investigators for both the Observational Trial and a pivotal Interventional Trial, which will be used to support an FDA clearance for renal failure.



The Company is very fortunate to collaborate on this Observational Trial with these two industry leading nephrologists. Both Dr Boiskin and Dr Steer are driven to provide better patient outcomes and are advocates of the SOZO platform. They see the compelling potential for the SOZO platform to accurately measure and determine the optimal amount of fluid to remove during dialysis. ImpediMed has leveraged their expertise in the design of the Observational Trial. The Observational Trial will be conducted across three (3) Balboa Nephology and Fresenius Medical Care joint venture dialysis centres.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document