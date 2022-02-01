View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed - PREVENT Trial Peer-Reviewed and Published



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce the PREVENT Trial results have been peer-reviewed and published in Lymphatic Research and Biology, a journal dedicated to research on lymphatic biology and pathology from the world’s leading biomedical investigators. The study demonstrated that intervention in patients with early detection of cancer-related lymphoedema using ImpediMed’s L-Dex® technology resulted in a lower rate of progression to chronic disease than patients with early detection from volume measurements using a tape measure, a result that is statistically significant.



The publication’s conclusion, which was not amended from the preprint released on 19 October 2021, stated “[L-Dex] screening should be a standard approach for prospective breast cancer-related lymphoedema surveillance.”



“This timely knowledge gives clinicians the information they need to begin early intervention on their patients at a stage when it’s possible to keep the lymphoedema from advancing,” said Principal Investigator Sheila H. Ridner, PhD, RN, FAAN, research professor at Vanderbilt University School of Nursing. “These findings provide all clinicians addressing lymphoedema in breast cancer patients with clear scientific data regarding the optimal measurement and sound evidence to switch from using tape measurements.”



“That is a victory for patients, particularly the 1,200 breast-cancer patients who volunteered for this study. I thank them and all the collaborators at 13 hospitals across the US and Australia for their dedicated work over several years,” she continued.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



