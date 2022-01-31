Media ReleasesImpediMed

ImpediMed - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report

31 Jan 2022 09:08 AM


Robust results

-- Robust quarter despite meaningful impact from Omicron variant
-- Record results in Q2 FY’22 for SOZO®SaaS revenue
-- $50.8m cash balance and fully funded to cashflow break-even post capital raising

PREVENT Trial

-- PREVENT Trial peer-reviewed, accepted and pending publication in coming days
-- Met primary end point
-- Statistically significant
-- Showed statistical benefit across all risk factors

Foundation laid for accelerated growth

-- Rapidly expanding our Case Assistance Program (CAP) due to its overwhelming success
-- CAP will be strengthened by PREVENT Trial publication
-- Principal Investigators to submit NCCNapplication in the coming week
-- Measured expansion of customer facing resources as we accelerate growth

