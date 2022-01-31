View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed - Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activities Report



Robust results



-- Robust quarter despite meaningful impact from Omicron variant

-- Record results in Q2 FY’22 for SOZO®SaaS revenue

-- $50.8m cash balance and fully funded to cashflow break-even post capital raising



PREVENT Trial



-- PREVENT Trial peer-reviewed, accepted and pending publication in coming days

-- Met primary end point

-- Statistically significant

-- Showed statistical benefit across all risk factors



Foundation laid for accelerated growth



-- Rapidly expanding our Case Assistance Program (CAP) due to its overwhelming success

-- CAP will be strengthened by PREVENT Trial publication

-- Principal Investigators to submit NCCNapplication in the coming week

-- Measured expansion of customer facing resources as we accelerate growth



