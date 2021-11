View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed - Amendments to Constitution



ImpediMed Limited (ImpediMed) (ASX:IPD) advises that amendments to its Constitution were approved by a special resolution of shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting held on 10 November 2021.



For details of the changes and the purpose of the amendments please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting released to the market on 07 October 2021.



