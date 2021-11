View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed - AGM Presentation - November 2021



ImpediMed Limited (ImpediMed) (ASX: IPD) provides the attached CEO’s presentation to be delivered at today’s Annual General Meeting commencing at 9.00am AEDT.



The webcast of the AGM can be joined at: www.agmlive.link/IPD21.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document